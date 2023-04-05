Kitchener youth arrested after pharmacy store robbery
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police say a Kitchener youth has been arrested following a pharmacy store robbery Wednesday morning.
In a tweet posted just before 10:30 a.m., police said officers were in the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road for a report of a pharmacy robbery.
Police said a male entered the business, brandished a knife, and stole merchandise.
According to police, a brief foot pursuit occurred after officers saw the suspect fleeing the scene.
Officers located the stolen merchandise along with two knives.
There were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident, according to police.
The youth was charged with the following:
- Robbery with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Breach of release order
