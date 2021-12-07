Suspect arrested after robbery at east Windsor convenience store

Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store on Seminole Street.

Officers responded to the robbery in the 4600 block of Seminole Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

On Monday around 2:30 p.m., members of the Windsor Police Service Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested a suspect, Cory Dodd, at a residence located in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

The Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.