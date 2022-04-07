iHeartRadio

Suspect arrested after smashing front door of Barrie pharmacy

Handcuffs are picture above in this file photo.

A 23-year-old Barrie man is accused of breaking into a local pharmacy on Wednesday night.

Barrie police were called to a pharmacy on Essa Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a break-in.

When police arrived at the pharmacy, officers discovered that the glass front door was shattered.

Officers arrested a man after searching the store. The accused faces break and enter offences and several failure to comply charges regarding his probation order.

The accused will attend Barrie court on Thursday.  

12