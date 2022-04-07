Suspect arrested after smashing front door of Barrie pharmacy

A 23-year-old Barrie man is accused of breaking into a local pharmacy on Wednesday night.

Barrie police were called to a pharmacy on Essa Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a break-in.

When police arrived at the pharmacy, officers discovered that the glass front door was shattered.

Officers arrested a man after searching the store. The accused faces break and enter offences and several failure to comply charges regarding his probation order.

The accused will attend Barrie court on Thursday.