Suspect arrested after stabbing at Kelowna bus station, RCMP say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Kelowna bus station earlier this week.

Kelowna RCMP said an officer was patrolling the area of 2271 Harvey Ave. on Wednesday, when he was alerted that a woman had been stabbed at a nearby bus station.

“The officer immediately attended and arrested a male who was being physically detained by two bystanders,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday. “The bystanders had witnessed the attacked and quickly jumped into action, disarming the male and pulling him away from the victim.”

The officer provided first aid to the victim until BC Emergency Health Services arrived on scene. The woman was taken to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She sustained several injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“This was a disturbing and violent attack on an individual going about her daily activity,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the release. “The swift actions of the two witnesses and the first aid provided by the attending police officers, were influencing factors in the outcome of this incident.”

Mounties added that the victim and suspect are known to one another, and this appears to have been an isolated incident.

The suspect faces several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. He will remain in custody pending a future court date.