Suspect arrested after standoff with Sault police

Sault police say a 32-year-old has been arrested following a standoff in the 100-block of Cambridge Place on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused had barricaded themselves inside a multi-unit residence and residents were asked to avoid the area around 12:30 p.m.

"The accused was arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release at 2:15 p.m.

"The accused was taken into custody without incident and will be held for bail court."

Officers are no longer at the scene, but the investigation is continuing.