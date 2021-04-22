Suspect arrested after teen assaulted, choked in Beacon Hill Park

A 38-year-old man in Victoria has been arrested after a teenager was reportedly assaulted in a tent in Beacon Hill Park.

Victoria police say a 15-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after they were assaulted and choked inside a tent in the park.

Police say the youth has a disability and had been reported missing before the attack occurred.

The suspect was arrested in the park at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to police cells and was held pending a court appearance.

Police are recommending several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.