Suspect arrested after trying to break into police station

A 38-year-old man is in police custody after trying to break into the police station in Hanover, Ont.

Police Chief Chris Knoll says the suspect tried to gain entry through a secure employee entrance last night. When he was not successful he cut the internet lines leading to the building, disrupting police communications and a neighbouring business.

The suspect has been charged with attempted break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Chief Knoll says the takeaway is “it’s never a good idea to break into the cop shop!”