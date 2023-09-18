Suspect arrested after Vancouver park ranger hit over head with bottle
Police have arrested a suspect after a park ranger was allegedly assaulted Monday morning in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
In a statement, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said the ranger was "performing daily duties" at Oppenheimer Park when he was attacked.
The city employee was treated on site, assessed at hospital and released, according to the park board.
Sources told CTV News a number of rangers were at Oppenheimer to remove tents when one of them was hit over the head with a bottle.
Vancouver police said officers were working in the area and managed to locate and arrest a suspect shortly after the incident.
Authorities are expecting to recommend charges against the individual, whose name has not been released.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault
