Suspect arrested after violent hardware store robbery

A 27-year-old London man has been charged after a robbery at a northeast end hardware store on Tuesday.

London police say the incident happened at a store at 600 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. around 11:30 a.m.

A loss prevention officer was reportedly assaulted after approaching a man who had allegedly stolen a number of hand tools and power tools from the store.

No injuries were reported.

The susppect was located just 15 minutes later in the area of Adelaide Street and Glenora Drive and arrested without incident.

The stolen property was also recovered.

The man has been charged with robbery with violence in the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.