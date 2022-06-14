Suspect arrested after Wallaceburg store employee 'spat' on
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A woman from Walpole Island has been charged after police say a person spat at an employee of a store.
Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a disturbance at a business on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.
When officers arrived, they were told a woman who had previously trespassed at the business became angry when she was asked to leave the business.
According to police, the woman spat at an employee and then hit them in the face and arm before fleeing the scene.
A 30-year-old was identified, arrested and charged with assault.
-
How to create a Father's Day feastWant to try Emily Richards' recipes for Father's Day? Here's what you'll need to make her chili-coffee short ribs and halloumi salad.
-
Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials.The city of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.
-
Windsor designated 'Bird Friendly City' by Nature CanadaWindsor is Canada’s next certified “Bird Friendly City.”
-
'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equityA Victoria therapist who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.