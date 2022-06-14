Suspect arrested after Wallaceburg store employee 'spat' on

A woman from Walpole Island has been charged after police say a person spat at an employee of a store.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a disturbance at a business on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.

When officers arrived, they were told a woman who had previously trespassed at the business became angry when she was asked to leave the business.

According to police, the woman spat at an employee and then hit them in the face and arm before fleeing the scene.

A 30-year-old was identified, arrested and charged with assault.