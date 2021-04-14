Suspect arrested and charged with second-degree murder following Delhi, Ont. homicide last month

Norfolk OPP have made an arrest in the murder of a 54-year-old man in Delhi, Ont. last month.

On March 30, OPP were called to a King Street West residence for an unresponsive man.

He was later pronounced deceased by the attending coroner.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Michael Shawn Murray of Norfolk County.

On Wednesday, Robert Lee Ballard, 27, of Norfolk County was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held in custody and will appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.