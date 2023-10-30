Suspect arrested, another at large following four buy-and-sell thefts in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a suspect and are looking for another in connection to four buy-and-sell thefts they say involved noxious spray.

Police say all four thefts happened in the Doon Village area and involved someone meeting up to sell a cell phone after connecting on a buy-and-sell website.

On Oct. 24 around 6 p.m., a victim was allegedly sprayed by a noxious substance when they provided the suspect with the phone, who then drove away from the Doon Village Road meeting spot. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly four hours later, another person was allegedly robbed of their phone before the suspect ran off from their Pioneer Drive meeting spot.

Police say the same type of robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Home Watson Boulevard.

Roughly 25 minutes after this incident, another robbery was reported back on Doon Village Road. Another victim provided a suspect with the phone and was sprayed with pepper spray before the suspect ran off. They were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested 19-year-old from Kitchener and charged him with possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of robbery, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

On Monday, police released several images of a person they're looking to speak to in connection to the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

Police are reminding the public to complete transactions at well-lit, public, and popular locations, or at one of their buy and sell zones in Waterloo and Cambridge.