Suspect arrested, charged after 2 women groped in downtown Vancouver
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two women were groped in a busy area of downtown Vancouver in broad daylight.
Authorities said the first victim, a 29-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted while standing outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon.
The second victim was groped minutes later approximately two blocks away, near West Georgia and Thurlow streets.
Sgt. Steve Addison commended both victims for calling 911 for help “despite being startled and shaken.”
“Their quick thinking, and help from an alert witness, helped VPD officers track the suspect and quickly take him into custody,” Addison said in a news release.
Tyrel Delorme has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault and released on bail.
-
Foundation repair companies slammed with calls after floodingWith the heavy rain Winnipeg has received, many homeowners are finding cracks in their foundations undetected during the previous two years of drought.
-
Toronto students take to the streets to protest proposed program changesFrom admission criteria to areas of specialization – it's a major overhaul of the specialized educational programs offered by the Toronto District School Board.
-
Warrant issued for shooting suspect in death of Calgary mother of 5Calgary police said in a statement issued Mondaythey have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-