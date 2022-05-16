Suspect arrested, charged after 2 women groped in downtown Vancouver

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two women were groped in a busy area of downtown Vancouver in broad daylight.

Authorities said the first victim, a 29-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted while standing outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon.

The second victim was groped minutes later approximately two blocks away, near West Georgia and Thurlow streets.

Sgt. Steve Addison commended both victims for calling 911 for help “despite being startled and shaken.”

“Their quick thinking, and help from an alert witness, helped VPD officers track the suspect and quickly take him into custody,” Addison said in a news release.

Tyrel Delorme has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault and released on bail.