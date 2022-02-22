Suspect arrested, charged after midday assault in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster say they've arrested and charged a suspect connected to a midday assault that happened near the city's waterfront earlier this month.

Last Tuesday, police said, officers were called to Alexander Street over reports that two people were arguing and one person had a knife.

When they arrived, officers recognized one of the men as a suspect in an assault that happened one week prior. In that incident, a man was reportedly assaulted and robbed shortly after speaking with a group of people he'd encountered on Alexander Street.

According to reports, a man from the group went after the victim, hitting him hard enough to knock him to the ground. The victim was then kicked and punched, police said in their initial news release about the incident, and may have been hit with some kind of weapon.

Officers didn't say whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

In Tuesday's update, police said Nicolas Gelaude, a 33-year-old from New Westminster, was arrested and charged with robbery and assault while carrying, using or threatening to use a weapon.

"Thanks to patrol officers who were observant and recognized this individual as being involved in an additional police investigation," Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release.

"We’re pleased that Mr. Gelaude was arrested without incident and we want to thank the public for their patience as we deal with these types of investigations."

A second person was arrested on Feb. 15 and faces charges for not complying with conditions of a probation order, police said.

