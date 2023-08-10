Suspect arrested, charged in 2022 homicide outside Kelowna nightclub: RCMP

Nearly a year after an altercation outside a Kelowna nightclub left one man dead, police say a suspect has been charged.

According to a statement from police issued Thursday, Matthew Reimer has been charged with manslaughter.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Epp, who the Kelowna RCMP say died from his injuries after an altercation on Aug. 12, 2022, on the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue.

"The investigation remains ongoing and before the courts, therefore, no additional information will be released at this time," the media release from Mounties says.

In a statement last year, the RCMP said the altercation happened around 11 p.m. outside of a nightclub and that one man was seen fleeing the scene while the victim lay injured on the ground.

Witnesses or those with information who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2022-50738.