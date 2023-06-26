Suspect arrested, charged in CTrain station sex assault

Tips from the public have led to the arrest of a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in downtown Calgary earlier this month.

Perjot Sidhu, 23, has been charged with a single count of sexual assault.

The charge stems from an incident on June 7, around 11:15 p.m., in which a woman was grabbed from behind and touched sexually while trying to rent an e-scooter at the 8th Street S.W. CTrain Station.

Sidhu will next appear in court in Calgary on Aug. 1.

Police say information from the public aided investigators in identifying a suspect.