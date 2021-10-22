Suspect arrested, charges recommended after man seen in downtown Vancouver with realistic fake gun: police

Police in Vancouver say a man who was seen walking in downtown Vancouver with what appeared to be a gun was arrested and charges are being recommended.

Vancouver police first issued an appeal for witnesses Thursday, saying the man had been seen two days prior on Granville Street near Pacific Centre Mall. Surveillance video and images released of the man show him pointing what appears to be a gun, which he then hides in his jacket.

The video also shows him making cutting motions across his neck with his hand to someone off-camera. He was later seen entering Nordstrom and walking through the mall.

Police said in their initial statement they couldn't tell if the gun was real or fake.

In an update Friday, police said a 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday night. Officers said he was in possession of a replica handgun that they believe is the same one seen in the surveillance video.

The man also had other weapons, but police wouldn't say what they were as the matter is now before Crown counsel.

"We are very thankful for the heads-up person who recognized the suspect and called our tip line immediately," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

The man, who hasn't been named, is still in custody and firearm-related charges have been recommended.