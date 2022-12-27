Suspect arrested Christmas Eve was harassing ex-spouse, Elliot Lake police say

Christmas Eve at 10:20 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call that someone was kicking in the door of a residence on Dieppe Avenue in Elliot Lake.

“Police were called by the complainant who stated they feared for their safety because their ex-spouse was at the residence in an intoxicated state,” police said in a news release.

“In addition, the person was already on conditions to not be at the residence. Police attended to find the person in the driveway, behaving in a very uncooperative and aggressive manner.”

The suspect was combative as police made an arrest, and once at police headquarters, they defecated on the floor,

The 37-year-old is now charged with break and enter, mischief, resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting police and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court Christmas day.

“Victims in abused relationships are not alone,” police said.

“If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of East Algoma.”