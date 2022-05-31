Suspect arrested, firearm seized after Oakville school put in lockdown

A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m., Halton Regional Police Service tweeted that White Oaks Secondary School, near Sixth Line and McCraney Street East, was in lockdown for reports of a male with a firearm in the area.

Several nearby schools - École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, Montclair Public School, St. Michael Elementary, Munns Public School and École élémentaire du Chêne - were also placed under hold and secure orders as a result.

However, police confirmed at around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect had been taken into custody and the lockdown and hold and secure orders at local schools had been lifted.

“No reports of injuries. There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety,” they said in a message posted to Twitter.

Police have said that a firearm was recovered but they have not indicated whether it was real or a replica at this point.

It is also not clear what charges, if any, the suspect will face.

“Expect a continued police presence in the area,” the authorities said on Twitter.

This is a developing news story.