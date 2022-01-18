Suspect arrested, firearm seized in Shelburne

One person is in police custody following a 911 call about a person with a firearm in Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP says the suspect drove off, but officers were able to find and stop the vehicle without incident.

The police force says officers arrested the suspect and seized a firearm during the investigation.

The accused is awaiting a bail hearing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.