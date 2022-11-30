Suspect arrested following break-in at Lethbridge transit terminal

Lethbridge police are investigating after an early morning break-in at the city's downtown transit terminal.

The incident took place just before 4:30 a.m., when police responded to a report of a break and enter at the Lethbridge Park 'n Ride on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Police discovered a number of people inside the terminal who fled when officers arrived.

One man was arrested while several subjects have been identified.

Police believe the suspect got in by prying open the southeast entrance to the building. A "significant quantity" of garbage and debris was scattered in the main lobby and at every entrance. Vending machines were smashed open and emptied, while a vehicle on the building's third level had a window smashed.

Investigation continues. No charges have been laid.