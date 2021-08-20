Suspect arrested following Old South robbery and sexual assault

London, Ont. police have charged a 34-year-old man after an alleged robbery and sexual assault in Old South Thursday night.

Police say a woman was walking on Richmond Street south of Carfrae Street around 11:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man who demanded some items and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Roughly two hours later, police tracked down the suspect outside of the city and arrested and charged a 34-year-old Strathroy, Ont. man with sexual assault, robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and choking during the commission of an indictable offence.

The accused will appear in a London court Friday.