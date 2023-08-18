Suspect arrested following overnight assault in Midland

A 31-year-old man faces charges in connection to an overnight assault with an edged weapon that happened in Midland this week.

On Tuesday, Police responded to a home on Robert Street after a 56-year-old man was assaulted with what police say was an edged weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police searched the area for a suspect, deploying K-9 and Emergency Response Units.

Early Wednesday morning, police say a 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested.

He is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats - Damage Property, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and failure to comply with release order.