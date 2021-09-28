Suspect arrested following reports of man with gun in Squamish

A suspect was arrested in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday evening after authorities received reports of a man carrying a gun in the community.

Squamish RCMP said no one was injured, no property was damaged and public safety was never at risk, despite the alarming nature of the reports that came in during the afternoon.

"We received multiple reports of a man chasing a young boy with a gun, and this happened in a residential area at Diamond Head Road and Diamond Road," Cpl. Angela Kermer said prior to the arrest.

Squamish RCMP said the suspect was taken into custody by an Emergency Response Team for a weapons-related offence. The detachment did not confirm whether officers seized a gun from the scene.

During the search, authorities urged the public to avoid the area of Diamond Head and Diamond roads, and to avoid positing pictures on social media that could reveal officers' locations.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call Squamish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.