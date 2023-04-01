Suspect arrested following shots-fired investigation

Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect in connection to a shots-fired incident in the city’s east end.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to a report about possible gunshots in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

The initial police investigation determined multiple shots had been fired by a male suspect.

Police said no physical injuries have been reported but there was some damage to nearby property.

The Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect before police located him early Saturday, shortly after 12 a.m. in the 7800 block of Hawthorne Drive.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A Windsor man has been charged with discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor police's Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.