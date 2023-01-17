Suspect arrested following suspicious death of man in East Walton, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A suspect is in custody following a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a home on Highway 215 around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived, they found the body of a man inside the home. Investigators are treating the man’s death as suspicious.
Officers arrested a male suspect nearby.
Police say the two men knew each other. No other details about the men have been released at this time.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
The force says it is not looking for any other suspects and there was no threat to the public.
Highway 215 was closed Monday night.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.
