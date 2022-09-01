Suspect arrested in armed home invasion in Simcoe County

Police arrested a man accused of an armed home invasion and robbery that happened over six months ago at a rural Bradford property and continue to search for two others.

South Simcoe Police say the suspects stole cash and guns and fled the scene in a vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 23.

No one was physically injured.

Officers executed several search warrants and said they recovered the stolen property.

Police charged the 46-year-old Hamilton man with over two dozen crimes, including robbery, forcible confinement, and weapons-related offences.

They have issued warrants for the other two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-775-3311 ext. 1059 or Crime Stoppers.