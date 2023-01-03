Suspect arrested in break-and-enter at Newell County, Alta., home

A 24-year-old man faces several charges in connection with an incident where a rural home was broken into last week, police said.

Brooks RCMP say members were dispatched to a home near Rolling Hills, in Newell County, at approximately 2:46 a.m. on Dec. 30.

As they drove to the scene, officials say they were in contact with property owner, who was monitoring the break-and-enter via CCTV.

"The responding members arrived on scene, and with the assistance of the owner, were able to locate the lone suspect," RCMP said in a release. "The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was quickly stopped and placed under arrest."

Peter Coyne, a resident of Rolling Hills, is charged with mischief under $5,000, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and a breach of an undertaking.

Police say Coyne was also wanted on a warrant from Grande Prairie and was in violation of a court order, which prohibited him from driving.

"(He) received immediate roadside sanctions for driving while unauthorized and his vehicle was seized for 30 days," police said.

Coyne was released from custody but is expected to appear in court in both Brooks and Grande Prairie.