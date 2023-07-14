Suspect arrested in Caldwell Avenue homicide

Ottawa police arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Carlington neighbourhood last month.

Zachary Tiglik, 19, was shot to death on Caldwell Avenue on June 29.

On July 4, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said on Thursday that Tyler Leonard-MacLeod of Ottawa has been arrested and charged in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

The June 29 shooting death of Tiglik was the second homicide in the neighbourhood that week. A 47-year-old man died following a shooting on Raven Avenue on June 28.