Suspect arrested in Caldwell Avenue homicide
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Carlington neighbourhood last month.
Zachary Tiglik, 19, was shot to death on Caldwell Avenue on June 29.
On July 4, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police said on Thursday that Tyler Leonard-MacLeod of Ottawa has been arrested and charged in connection to the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
The June 29 shooting death of Tiglik was the second homicide in the neighbourhood that week. A 47-year-old man died following a shooting on Raven Avenue on June 28.
-
'Summerfest' takes over Saint John, N.B., basketball courtsIn partnership with Envision Saint John, the 35th annual “Summerfest” saw 74 teams from across Atlantic Canada travel to the port city for the three-day event.
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfillThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
ERCA’s golden anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of being Mother Natures’ stewardTo commemorate their 50th anniversary, Essex Region Conservation Authority staff have put together a pictorial exhibit at John R. Park Homestead in Essex County.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.
-
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy TorontoChristian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
-
Simcoe County groups raise water safety awareness as National Drowning Prevention week beginsNational Drowning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday with organizations around Simcoe County reminding swimmers and boaters of the importance of water safety.
-
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial messageConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in EdmontonA man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
-
Oak Bay police catch driver travelling over 100 km/h in 40 km/h zoneAn excessive speeder has had their vehicle impounded and is facing a large fine after being caught travelling over 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, police in Oak Bay said.