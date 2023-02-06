Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death

Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.

Samuel Welday Haile, 24, was killed in a targeted shooting in the 2600 block of 36th Street S.E. on Dec. 25, becoming the city's 26th homicide victim of 2022.

On Monday, police announced an unnamed man had been taken into custody in Edmonton on Feb. 1 in connection with the death.

"Because this is an ongoing investigation, the identity of the man will not be made public," said police in a Monday news release.

Last month, authorities announced 21-year-old Seam Ghebremeskel had been charged with accessory to murder.

Before that, a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder was issued for 22-yer-old Yosief Hagos.

Hagos remains at large and police are again asking for help locating him.

He was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 25, and police believe he may have been "transported" to Edmonton.

Hagos is described as 180 centimetres tall (5'11") and approximately 63 kilograms (140 pounds) with a slim build.

"We ask members of the public to exercise caution if you believe you see or know the suspect, as he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," police said.

"All sightings should be reported by calling 911."

As police continue to search for Hagos, they warn that anyone helping him evade authorities will be "held responsible."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.