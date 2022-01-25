Suspect arrested in caught-on-camera stranger attack in downtown Vancouver

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver last month.

Steven Forbes is charged with one count of assault, and remains in custody.

The 50-year-old was identified as a suspect after police released the video of the attack on New Year's Eve.

Investigators worked through tips sent in after the video was made public, and arrested Forbes downtown early Tuesday morning, they said.

Video captured on Dec. 31 showed a 22-year-old woman being attacked by a stranger as she walked along West Georgia Street.

The woman was lunged at, grabbed and thrown to the ground, police said.