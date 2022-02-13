Suspect arrested in connection to double fatal shooting at Ottawa shopping plaza

One of the three men wanted in connection to a shooting at an Ottawa shopping centre last spring that left two men dead is now in police custody.

Ottawa police say Abdullahi Osman, 29, of Ottawa was arrested in Peel on a charge of first-degree murder.

"Homicide Investigators, who were also working demonstrations, coordinated the arrest and ensured his return to Ottawa," police said, also thanking Peel Police Service, Toronto Police, the OPP, RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency for their assistance in the arrest.

On May 28, Abdulaziz Abdullah and Mohamed Abdullah were killed in a shooting at the Alta Vista Shopping Centre on Alta Vista Drive. A third victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police issued Canada-wide warrants for three people on charges of first-degree murder.

The search continues for the other two other suspects - Ahmed Siyad, 28 of Toronto and Mohamed Shire, 31, of Toronto.