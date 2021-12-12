Suspect arrested in connection to sexual assault in Orillia
Provincial police say one person has been taken into custody following a host of recent incidents, including a break and enter where one woman was sexually assaulted.
According to OPP, an 18-year-old man was arrested shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the man from Midland is facing numerous charges in connection to a sexual assault of a woman in the early hours of Dec. 2.
Police say that the man has been tied to two other break and enters that happened towards the end of November.
The man is facing multiple sexual assault and break and enter-related charges.
He has been remanded into custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Dec. 15 in Newmarket via video link.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3526 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.
