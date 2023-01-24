Suspect arrested in connection with Bradford and Toronto shootings

Police arrested a suspect accused of being involved in a shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury earlier this month.

In a release issued Tuesday, South Simcoe police say officers responded to reports of "the sound of gunshots" in the area of Blue Dasher Boulevard on the morning of Jan. 15.

They say no one was injured and later determined the incident was connected to another shooting in Toronto earlier in the day.

A joint investigation between South Simcoe police and the Toronto Police Service Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force identified the suspect and laid various firearm-related charges.

The identity of the accused was not released.