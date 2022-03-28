Suspect arrested in downtown Winnipeg homicide

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a homicide last week in downtown Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police officers arrested Kody Terrance Joseph Pangman on March 25, and have charged him with second-degree murder following the death of Prasad Biswa.

In addition to the charge of second-degree murder, Pangman has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg police said Biswa, 40, was the victim of an assault in the 400 block of Edmonton Street on March 23. Biswa was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Pangman remains in custody.