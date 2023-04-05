Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
A 20-year-old Calgary man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been apprehended.
Police confirm Samiul Turzo was arrested Monday in connection with a New Year's Day shooting in the northwest neighbourhood of Ranchlands that left one man dead and another injured.
The early morning shooting in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. claimed the life of 31-year-old Stallone Leonard Mark Clare of Calgary.
The second victim has since recovered from his injuries, according to police.
Turzo is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
