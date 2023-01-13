Suspect arrested in Forest Glade attempted murder investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man related to an attempted murder investigation in Forest Glade.
On Jan. 8, police asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit determined that the man may be responsible for an attempted murder in the area.
Investigators say the targeted attack occurred in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on Jan. 2, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect flashed an ID badge indicating he was canvassing for a charity before forcing his way into the victim’s home.
The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, shortly after 10 p.m., members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested a man at a home in the 500 block of Castle Ridge Court in Amherstburg.
He has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm, pointing a firearm, and endangering life. He remains in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
-
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal CourtA Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
-
Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies gameThe Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts sayThere have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal projectA new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Top OJHL players past and present playing on Collingwood ice this weekendSome of the best players in the OJHL, past and present, are hitting the ice in Collingwood for a weekend celebration of Canada's game.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosityLast week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
-
Doctor-controlled robot to perform orthopedic surgeries in Dartmouth, N.S.A smart robotics system could be the future of what surgery looks like and it’s already hard at work at Dartmouth General Hospital.
-
Fight to preserve 'vitally important' federal farmland from developments goes to public hearingA fight is on to try and protect federally-owned farmland in B.C.'s Lower Mainland from being sold to developers.