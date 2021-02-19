A person is facing multiple charges including arson after an early morning fire in Leamington.

Police say around 4:20 a.m. Monday, OPP officers in Leamington and fire services attended the 100 block of Talbot Street East regarding a fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and there were no injuries to report.

The blaze was said to be contained to one apartment unit with a damage estimate of $65,000.

The Major Crime Unit and Ontario Fire Marshalls office were called to investigate.

OPP had asked those in the area for any surveillance footage involving a “suspicious person” or activity around the time of the fire.

An individual was arrested Thursday and has been charged with arson, fail to comply with undertaking and break and enter under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say the name of the accused has been withheld to protect the victim’s identity.