Suspect charged in Lethbridge homeless camp shooting

Lethbridge police say a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Sunday night shooting at a homeless camp that left another man injured.

Emergency crews responded to the encampment in the 500 block of Stafford Drive South shortly after 8 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled prior to the arrival of police but was identified by witnesses. He was arrested a short time later in the 600 block of Stafford Drive North.

Nathan Parker Spearchief, of Lethbridge, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, unauthorized possession of a firearm, use of a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say both the suspect and victim are residents of the camp and the shooting followed an argument between them.

The gun has yet to be located and officers are searching the camp's tents and the surrounding area.

Anyone who locates a firearm or has information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.