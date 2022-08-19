Suspect arrested in murders of two Ottawa men in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. have made an arrest in the murders of two Ottawa men in the city last October.

Carl Alen Delphin, 20, and Nico Soubliere, 29, were killed in a shooting in a parking lot on Sydenham Road near Highway 401 on Oct. 16, 2021. Delphin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Soubliere died two days later in hospital.

Police said the two victims had attended Homecoming parties for Queen's University the day they were murdered.

"Investigators were also able to confirm the victims were in the presence of a third individual who was later named a suspect in the investigation," police said.

"Further video footage of the suspect was obtained during the course of the investigation and investigators were ultimately able to identify Gregory Anthony Beasley of Toronto as the suspect in this double homicide."

On Wednesday, Beasley was arrested in Toronto.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and firearms-related offences.

Police say Beasley was found to be in possession of a firearm during the arrest, and additional charges have been laid.