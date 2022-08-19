Suspect arrested in murders of two Ottawa men in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. have made an arrest in the murders of two Ottawa men in the city last October.
Carl Alen Delphin, 20, and Nico Soubliere, 29, were killed in a shooting in a parking lot on Sydenham Road near Highway 401 on Oct. 16, 2021. Delphin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Soubliere died two days later in hospital.
Police said the two victims had attended Homecoming parties for Queen's University the day they were murdered.
"Investigators were also able to confirm the victims were in the presence of a third individual who was later named a suspect in the investigation," police said.
"Further video footage of the suspect was obtained during the course of the investigation and investigators were ultimately able to identify Gregory Anthony Beasley of Toronto as the suspect in this double homicide."
On Wednesday, Beasley was arrested in Toronto.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and firearms-related offences.
Police say Beasley was found to be in possession of a firearm during the arrest, and additional charges have been laid.
-
Cirque du Soleil makes its return to GatineauCirque du Soleil's "Kooza" runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 25 at the Zibi site in Gatineau, Que.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa ValleyReal estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
-
Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fireCrews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.
-
'Everyone deserves it': Business owners work to bring clean water to First Nations communitiesWith more than two dozen First Nation communities in Canada still under drinking water advisories, two Indigenous business leaders are doing their part to change that.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over RedblacksTaylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
-
Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in OttawaPerley Health says Ottawa police are investigating after handguns, rifles, knives and ammunition were found in two residences at its Russell Road campus.
-
Tim White is not slowing downFor 47 years, he's been coaching power skating in North Bay.
-
Part of Highway 1A closed due to serious collisionHighway 1A between Morley Road and Highway 1X is currently closed after a serious collision Friday night.
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoosThis week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.