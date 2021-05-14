Suspect arrested in northern Ontario internet fraud investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a suspect from Hamilton, Ont. in connection with an internet fraud investigation in Sturgeon Falls.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that officers from the Nipissing West detachment started an investigation the morning of Dec. 24.

"The focus of our investigation was only on the victim that came forward from Sturgeon Falls," Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

It is unclear what the alleged scheme entailed.

"The fraud had been traced through several countries, which started in Canada to Malta, then back to Canada, and then Nigeria," OPP said.

Police said a 22-year-old from Newmarket, Ont. was arrested on May 9 in connection with it and has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on June 15.

None of the allegations has been proven or tested in court.