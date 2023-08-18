Suspect arrested in restaurant arson investigation

Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in an arson investigation at a restaurant on Howard Avenue.

Police say thanks to tips from the community, they arrested the suspect Friday morning.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 3000 block of Howard Avenue, near E.C. Row Expressway, for a report of a fire on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services extinguished a small fire at the rear of the business. Through investigation, officers obtained video surveillance that captured the suspect at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.