Suspect arrested in sexual assault investigation
A sexual assault investigation by London, Ont. police has resulted in a number of charges for one man.
At about 5:15 p.m. Monday, police said a woman and two other individuals were in a park off Brandy Lane Road in the city’s north-west end. A male then allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, and she and the accused fell to the ground.
Police said the woman was able to get free from the male, but he had exposed himself to her.
A citizen saw the assault and contacted police while the suspect fled the area on foot.
Police said they found the suspect a short distance away and was arrested after a short chase.
One officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries that did not need medical attention.
The victim sustained minor physical injuries due to the assault.
Police said the victim and the suspect did not know each other.
A 37-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault, resisting arrest, disarming a police officer, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
The accused has a scheduled court date.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown CalgaryA motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserveMetro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Death in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide, cause of death not releasedA suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumourThe family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
Alleged vigilantism on Deer Island 'done out of desperation,' says local MLAA local MLA says the alleged vigilantism on Deer Island was "done out of desperation."
-
Millennium Library safety changes, new taxicab MMIWG training: what happened at city council ThursdayNew training for taxicab drivers, safety improvements at the Millennium Library, and a call to end the city's pandemic working-from-home model – here is a look at some of the items city council tackled on Thursday.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strikeLabour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television the industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
-
Stratford man charged after drugs, stolen police badge seizedA Stratford, Ont. man is facing several drug related offences after police executed search warrants at addresses in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial ParkA man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.