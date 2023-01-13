Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.

The case has taken an even darker turn with the 18-year-old suspect also being charged with distributing intimate images without consent and distributing child pornography.

The school closed to in-person learning Jan. 9-10 as police investigated the threats.

"(District School Board Ontario North East) respects the continued investigative process by the OPP regarding the threat,” the school board said Jan 10.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Timiskaming District Secondary School is closed Tuesday and students will engage in remote learning. TDSS looks forward to welcoming all students back to in-person Wednesday.”

Friday, the OPP said they made an arrest in the case, adding the investigation began in November.

“The investigation commenced on Nov. 8 when the Temiskaming OPP received a report about several youths being threatened over social media,” police said in a news release.

“Over the next two months, the Temiskaming OPP received additional threat complaints that were similar in nature.”

With help from a digital forensic analyst, the OPP regional intelligence analyst and the Temiskaming Mobile Crisis Unit, the 18-year-old resident of Temagami was taken into custody.

Charges include impersonating police, distributing or selling child pornography, distributing intimate images without consent, making death threats, public mischief and providing false information.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores at a later date.

“Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstances to contact the Temiskaming OPP,” police said.

Contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).