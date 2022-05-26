Suspect arrested in violent sex assault of Newmarket senior: YRP
York Regional Police say a suspect has been charged in connection with the violent sexual assault of a senior citizen at her Newmarket home.
Police said the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 25.
A 74-year-old woman was in her garage when a stranger allegedly walked in and exposed himself.
The suspect then violently attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her, police said.
She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
In a news release Thursday, police said that they were able to quickly identify and arrest a suspect.
Police said 23-year-old Yorcaef Rodriguez-Martinez of Newmarket has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance in commission of an offence, unlawfully in a dwelling house, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Investigators are urging anyone with information or any other possible victims to come forward.
