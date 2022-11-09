Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker
A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.
Police say they received a 911 call around 8 a.m. from a worker at a store on Columbia Street near 4th Street who was reporting an assault by an unknown man.
"The victim shared that when the suspect was spoken to about not paying for ice cream, he began to strike the staff member and brandished a knife," a news release issued Wednesday by the New Westminster Police Department said.
Soon after, officers saw a man matching the suspect description near the entrance to the SkyTrain station.
"When told by officers that he was under arrest, the suspect attempted to flee," the news release continues.
A search of the man produced three knives, and authorities say they are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and breaching conditions. The suspect's name was not released and no further information was provided about the alleged breach.
-
Sault airport joins fight to stop human traffickingThe Sault Ste. Marie Airport is doing what it can to stop human trafficking. A partnership with #NotInMyCity, an awareness organization, has led to training among airport staff to recognize the signs of trafficking.
-
N.S. Black communities face barriers to mental health accessWhen people are struggling, turning to someone they trust is key. Registered counselling therapist Stacy Darku believes she’s helping in that way.
-
'Song for the Land' concert benefits local environmental groupA local group of musicians used the power of music to help protect natural habitats throughout the region.
-
Families brace for tough flu season with children's medication in short supplyA growing struggle to help some of the youngest patients battle an especially tough start to seasonal sicknesses is impacting some Waterloo region families.
-
Snow Valley almost ready for skiingSkiers will soon be able to hit the slopes inside the city of Edmonton.
-
Rainy weekend weather concerning for people still repairing from FionaJust the mention of any kind of tropical weather conditions is enough to get the attention of people still rebuilding and repairing after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Austin says Trudeau’s comments on language committee appointment 'shouldn’t even be on his radar'Kris Austin says comments from the Prime Minister about his appointment to a committee reviewing New Brunswick’s Official Languages Act is “smoke and mirrors.”
-
Police arrest Brant County man who allegedly pulled a gun during road rage incidentA Brant County man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident.
-
More pushback in Prairies against return of mask mandates shown in Nanos Research pollA surge in respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV, mainly among children, is prompting renewed calls for mask mandates.