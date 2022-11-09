Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker

A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.

Police say they received a 911 call around 8 a.m. from a worker at a store on Columbia Street near 4th Street who was reporting an assault by an unknown man.

"The victim shared that when the suspect was spoken to about not paying for ice cream, he began to strike the staff member and brandished a knife," a news release issued Wednesday by the New Westminster Police Department said.

Soon after, officers saw a man matching the suspect description near the entrance to the SkyTrain station.

"When told by officers that he was under arrest, the suspect attempted to flee," the news release continues.

A search of the man produced three knives, and authorities say they are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and breaching conditions. The suspect's name was not released and no further information was provided about the alleged breach.