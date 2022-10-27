Suspect arrested, man badly injured after reported shooting in Florence, N.S.

One man is in custody and another is in hospital following a reported shooting on Oram Drive in Florence, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the area around 12:20 p.m., and found a man with head injuries.

The Emergency Response Team and other police officers secured the scene and arrested the suspect, who was on foot a short distance away, around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and say the two men know each other.