Suspect arrested, released without charge, in hit-and-run that left Calgary cyclist severely injured

Calgary Police Service officials say a suspect has been located in connection with a suspected "intentional" hit-and-run Wednesday in Forest Heights that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition and police believe the suspect and victim are known to one another.

According to police, the woman was cycling northbound alongside a man along Forest Road S.E. at approximately 12:30 p.m. The driver of a parked Dodge Ram truck facing northbound turned the pickup around in the Forest Way intersection and struck the woman. The male cyclist avoided being hit.

The driver of the truck fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

The cyclist was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. As of Thursday morning, police say the hit-and-run victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

Investigators identified the truck through witness accounts and CCTV gathered from the area. Police believe the driver intentionally struck the cyclist.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers located the suspect vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody for questioning. He was later released without being charged.

The investigation into the hit-and-run continues. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.