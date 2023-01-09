Suspect arrested, rifle seized in domestic assault response at Medicine Hat motel

A 44-year-old Medicine Hat man faces a dozen charges, including weapon and threat offences, after police were called to a local motel on the weekend.

Officers responded to an undisclosed motel in the southwest area of Medicine Hat on Jan. 7 following a 911 call reporting a domestic assault involving a firearm.

The female victim was located and removed from the scene while police positioned themselves outside of the motel room where the suspect was.

Negotiators were deployed and the man was arrested without incident. Officers seized a rifle, ammunition and a replica gun from inside the room.

Brian Christopher Aske's charges include:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Uttering threats;

Assault;

Altering, defacing or removing a firearm serial number;

Breaching prohibitions from possessing a firearm or ammo;

Careless storage of a firearm; and,

Failing to comply with a release order and an undertaking.

Aske has been released from custody ahead of his next appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court that is scheduled for Tuesday.