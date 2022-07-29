iHeartRadio

Suspect arrested, vehicle still outstanding

Suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a violent incident in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police confirm they have arrested a suspect they reported as wanted earlier this week.

Officials say Lawrence Chinyangwa was arrested Thursday morning around 10 a.m. in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to hospital.

He was wanted on charges of:

  • Kidnapping with intent to cause harm
  • Occupy a motor vehicle with firearm
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to public peace
  • Contravene Firearms Act in respect to handling
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts
  • Fail to comply with probation

Investigators say the Major Crimes Branch is still looking for the suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information to please contact police.

