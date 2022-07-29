Suspect arrested, vehicle still outstanding
Windsor police confirm they have arrested a suspect they reported as wanted earlier this week.
Officials say Lawrence Chinyangwa was arrested Thursday morning around 10 a.m. in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to hospital.
He was wanted on charges of:
- Kidnapping with intent to cause harm
- Occupy a motor vehicle with firearm
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to public peace
- Contravene Firearms Act in respect to handling
- Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts
- Fail to comply with probation
Investigators say the Major Crimes Branch is still looking for the suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information to please contact police.
-
Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.